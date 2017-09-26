Miquido

Healthcare App

Healthcare App
We are working on a healthcare app for doctors and other healthcare professionals aimed at improving communication and workflow. Don’t forget to see it in full resolution.
Marta Salamon
Mateusz Jurkiewicz


We build custom mobile apps for companies of all sizes - from startups to well-known enterprises.
Feel free to contact us - we will turn your idea into a scalable secure digital solution!

