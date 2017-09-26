Hello!

We are working on a healthcare app for doctors and other healthcare professionals aimed at improving communication and workflow. Don’t forget to see it in full resolution.

Press “L” if you like it!

Credit goes to:

Marta Salamon

Mateusz Jurkiewicz

—

We build custom mobile apps for companies of all sizes - from startups to well-known enterprises.

Feel free to contact us - we will turn your idea into a scalable secure digital solution!