James Fletcher

Another Angle - TBD v5

James Fletcher
James Fletcher
Hire Me
  • Save
Another Angle - TBD v5 another angle logo design brand identity songs daniel tunes james fun
Download color palette

Sorry for the influx of shots with this project, but having found it a very fun one indeed, I feel myself somewhat justified for that.

Any way, this is another take on the logo, the client having wanted a square version for comparison.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
James Fletcher
James Fletcher
Multi-Disciplinary Designer & Creator
Hire Me

More by James Fletcher

View profile
    • Like