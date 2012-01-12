Brian Lindstrom

STACY Script

STACY Script handlettering logo script signature
Logo based off client's signature. Modified, cleaned up and revised while still keeping the essence and character of her original signature.

Identity for an Interior Designer.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
