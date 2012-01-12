Orgaasma

W.I.P The Bully

W.I.P The Bully draw opala rosa choque bruno petito matte painting painting bully
This is a work in progress for a future poster. The idea behind is to criticize the educational system, which serves more to instruc than to educate.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
