[Accepted Job Offer] Facebook Product Designer

It's official!! :0

Today, I accepted the job offer from Facebook. Next year in June, I'll be joining the company as a Product Designer. For that, I made a little design to commemorate this very happy day of my life.

Special thanks to everyone who worked with me over the Summer during my internship and also to the Facebook recruiting team who helped me all the way up to the finish line!

Looking forward to learning more and to really grow as a passionate and a skillful designer. What a journey!

