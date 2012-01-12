Jesse R Ewing

The Insider

Jesse R Ewing
Jesse R Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
The Insider type typography logotype masthead blue green orange yellow vector
Download color palette

Making use of Villa Didot by Sascha Timplan: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Villa-Didot-(Free-Font)/2727177

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Jesse R Ewing
Jesse R Ewing
Branding and identity design from OKTHX and Midwest Type
Hire Me

More by Jesse R Ewing

View profile
    • Like