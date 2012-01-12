Pedro Duarte

New personal site

Pedro Duarte
Pedro Duarte
  • Save
New personal site css3 html5 responsive
Download color palette

Got my new "Personal" site up and running. Designed in the browser, all animations are done in CSS3. Simple/responsive design.

Here's the link: http://pedroduarte.me

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Pedro Duarte
Pedro Duarte

More by Pedro Duarte

View profile
    • Like