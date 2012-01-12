Drew Albinson

Relays Bulldogs

Drew Albinson
Drew Albinson
Hire Me
  • Save
Relays Bulldogs relays illustration mark rebound brand blue university drake discus javelin runner shot-put hurdles bulldog pole vault
Download color palette

The office had a warm response to my bulldog mark, so I created a little series that may be used for materials for the famous Drake Relays

C1cd5f94702184f9f2193c1fd14c12b9
Rebound of
All Greek Reunion Concepting 2
By Drew Albinson
Drew Albinson
Drew Albinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Drew Albinson

View profile
    • Like