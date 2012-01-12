Panteon.S.G

Bulwark Logo

Bulwark Logo logo vector illustration cross heraldry
Logo design for the black metal band Bulwark.

Big Size Logo: http://flic.kr/p/beQfVT

Here is the link to access the section: Logos para Bandas (this is the first of all)

http://www.behance.net/panteon/frame/2329834

Best regards ;)

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
