fabrice Liut

Simple web clock design

fabrice Liut
fabrice Liut
  • Save
Simple web clock design clock web design ui dark chrome hour widget
Download color palette

This is just a simple widget for our client dashboard. Give me feedback about it please, and THX http://dribbble.com/morgan for inspiration !

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
fabrice Liut
fabrice Liut

More by fabrice Liut

View profile
    • Like