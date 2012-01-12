John Duggan

Knockout

[This shot is a rebound of Krista Engler's True Love playoff, a reflection on the first typeface to steal a designer's heart.]

I first saw Knockout utilized effectively in this article, and I was blown away by the mood it could create when used appropriately.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
