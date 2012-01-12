Sandeep Prabhakaran

iKhanFont Slider

Sandeep Prabhakaran
Sandeep Prabhakaran
Hire Me
  • Save
iKhanFont Slider ui slider type proxima nova dark grey
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Sandeep Prabhakaran
Sandeep Prabhakaran
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sandeep Prabhakaran

View profile
    • Like