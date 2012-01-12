andreà - new logo

Andrea Saccà ッ

This month I become officially "web designer freelance" so I decided to create a new logo for my self. My name is Andrea Saccà, and I love my accented letter "a" - wich cause a lot of problems in many registration form, domain registration etc... - so I tought to use the letter as the main letter of my logotype with a particular accent "pixel-style". What do you think about? Any suggestion, comment or critics is very appreciated! Thank you!

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
