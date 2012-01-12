Colin Gauntlett

Sports logo revisited

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
  • Save
Sports logo revisited
Download color palette

After much back and forth I agreed to revamp the existing logo for this brand. Not a fan of touching other people's work but the guy wanted new text and the style didn't suit the this lined 6 colour logo they already had. Reduced to 3 colours, simplified and repositioned.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like