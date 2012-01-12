Mike Bruner

Military Education Tshirt

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
Military Education Tshirt
Download color palette

A t-shirt design for a local collage for their military recruitment program.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like