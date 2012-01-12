Jessica Libby

Creepy Face

Jessica Libby
Jessica Libby
  • Save
Creepy Face lines repeating illustration face creepy tree line
Download color palette

Working on something for work. Face looks a little creepy for the project at hand but I thought I'd share.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Jessica Libby
Jessica Libby

More by Jessica Libby

View profile
    • Like