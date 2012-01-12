Isa

A year of cellphone pics

Isa
Isa
  • Save
A year of cellphone pics photography wall mosaic web cellphone year
Download color palette

Hundreds of pictures taken last year stuck on my iPhone, why not make something cool out of them?

Check it out: http://liwl.net/pages/2011/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Isa
Isa

More by Isa

View profile
    • Like