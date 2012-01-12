Christine McMahon Richardson

Writers block coasters

Christine McMahon Richardson
Christine McMahon Richardson
Hire Me
  • Save
Writers block coasters branding typography coasters
Download color palette

"that are sure to cure even the blockiest of writers block" will be letterpressed (someday) @twopaperdolls.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Christine McMahon Richardson
Christine McMahon Richardson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Christine McMahon Richardson

View profile
    • Like