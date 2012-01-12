Brian Waddington

Ping Pong App Leaders

Brian Waddington
Brian Waddington
  • Save
Ping Pong App Leaders app iphone ui ping pong social
Download color palette

Finally got around to mocking up another screen for this app.
Leader board with users categorized by skill level and then ranked.

*please ignore (or enjoy) my choice of user base

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Brian Waddington
Brian Waddington
Product & Motion Design @uber, @twitter.

More by Brian Waddington

View profile
    • Like