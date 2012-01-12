Keenan Cummings

Script Mark for a Clock

Script Mark for a Clock
Got to do a custom script mark for a reproduction of an old mid-century GE clock by Schoolhouse Electric and Svpply Co.

They ended up using this mark along with the rest of the brand, which was primarily and masterfully crafted by @travisbarteaux.

Watch the video here: http://vimeo.com/32895397

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
