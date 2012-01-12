Ryan Hamrick

To Resolve Submission Live

type typography script work revisit to resolve lettering resolutions 2012
My contribution for toresolveproject.com is live!

Big thanks to Chris Streger for the opportunity.

There are wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, 1440x900 and 1920x1200 available on the site, and Shaun Moynihan has almost twisted my arm enough to see about selling some prints too, so yeah. Keep you posted.

If you do nothing else in 2012, get all of the money.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
