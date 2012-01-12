Taylor Cohron

Dribble Redesign Idea

This is part of my idea for a dribble redesign, one that's more sleek and sophisticated. I do enjoy the current appearance, but it feels a little flat. I'm still working on this as a practice project, so tell me what you think.
100% vector in Photoshop right now, hoping to keep it all vector.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
