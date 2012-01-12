Patrick Letourneau

Toilet Icon

Patrick Letourneau
Patrick Letourneau
  • Save
Toilet Icon iconography illustration
Download color palette

My first ever jab at iconography. It's so much easier to cheat in photoshop than in 3d.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Patrick Letourneau
Patrick Letourneau

More by Patrick Letourneau

View profile
    • Like