Flight Booking app

Flight Booking app clean flight booking interaction ios light mobile travel ui ux appdesign johnyvino
Use case (If people want to travel inside their country we can direct give them the map)

Real world relation:
Map pointing
Price fetching/ Climate representation in map
Circle size represent the how busy the airport is

As @Satya Ranjan Samanta Mentioned we can give zoom interaction on map to select the extract airport.

Mock from @viggoz

Just tried a gamified version. Since the animation is fast, do check the attachment for further questions
Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Posted on Sep 24, 2017
Humanize the design
