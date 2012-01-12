Adria Chilcote

Occupy Ed Poster Screenshot

Adria Chilcote
Adria Chilcote
  • Save
Occupy Ed Poster Screenshot typography poster
Download color palette

First shot! Thanks Erik Brandt for the invite! This one goes out to you, teacher.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Adria Chilcote
Adria Chilcote

More by Adria Chilcote

View profile
    • Like