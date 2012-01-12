Alvaro Farfan

Logo treatment

Alvaro Farfan
Alvaro Farfan
  • Save
Logo treatment logo experimental alvaro farfan
Download color palette

Experimental treatment of my logotype.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Alvaro Farfan
Alvaro Farfan

More by Alvaro Farfan

View profile
    • Like