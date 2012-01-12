Pricing Plan Selection Widget

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
For this app sell site, the plan features remained the same across the board. The only difference was the quantity of bottles it could handle. Rather than displaying redundant features, the user can select the plan that fits their needs and the price is reflected in the drop down.
The client has requested that all plans be displayed up front, so a rebound should be coming soon.