Ryan Myers

Pricing Plan Selection Widget

Ryan Myers
Ryan Myers
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing Plan Selection Widget red linen pricing wine
Download color palette

For this app sell site, the plan features remained the same across the board. The only difference was the quantity of bottles it could handle. Rather than displaying redundant features, the user can select the plan that fits their needs and the price is reflected in the drop down.

The client has requested that all plans be displayed up front, so a rebound should be coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Ryan Myers
Ryan Myers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Myers

View profile
    • Like