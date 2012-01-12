OH no Type Co.

Lassandra Cyn Baking lettering non-connecting script upright swash trade gothic extended
Out of curiosity, how many of you have at one point or another helped an attractive friend of yours set up a baking blog?

I forgot which lettering artist on Dribbble I saw posting great process gifs, but if someone knows who I'm talking about, mention them the comments. His are more fun to watch than this, but thought I'd give it a go anyhow.

larger: http://blog.jamestedmondson.com/post/15710498981/just-a-little-lettering-for-a-friend-setting-up-a

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
