Friends of the San Juans Orca Awareness Shirt Desgin

Friends of the San Juans Orca Awareness Shirt Desgin eco-friendly natural preservation conservation sustainablity orca whale awareness environmental t-shirt shirt non-profit
This design was done pro bono for the Friends of the San Juans organization. They wanted shirts to raise awareness around the orca whale food cycle and how keeping the beaches clean can have a larger impact than some realize.

