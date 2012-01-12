Chris Gerringer

Threadless Muppet Challenge

This was my submission for the Muppets Challenge over at Threadless. Not a winner, but they still decided to print it. Hi-res

Desktop Wallpaper - @Deviantart

Aaaand the tee, for anyone interested - @Threadless

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
