ST 02b vectors WIP

...annnnnnnnnnd the beginnings of the rest of the color art for Option 02. As in my sketch, the background shape is a graphic representation of the bakery's signature pineapple tart.
Note the hatch lines on either end of the green...err...flag/ribbon/wrap/whatever-the-hell-that-thing-is. This whole logo is going to use that same style of hatch shading. This will allow me to keep a nice level of depth and dimensionality to the logo when rendered in black & white.
I chose green for the ribbon color because the pineapple leaves (which you can't see in this shot) are green. Wanted to keep the full-color scheme limited to 4 Pantone inks.
No attachment for this yet, but I'll include more detail & process shots when I've finished this one.