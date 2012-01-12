atomicvibe design lab

ST 02b vectors WIP

sweet bakery confections confectioners pastries pastry cake tart fruit pineapple hand drawn type typography typographic
...annnnnnnnnnd the beginnings of the rest of the color art for Option 02. As in my sketch, the background shape is a graphic representation of the bakery's signature pineapple tart.

Note the hatch lines on either end of the green...err...flag/ribbon/wrap/whatever-the-hell-that-thing-is. This whole logo is going to use that same style of hatch shading. This will allow me to keep a nice level of depth and dimensionality to the logo when rendered in black & white.

I chose green for the ribbon color because the pineapple leaves (which you can't see in this shot) are green. Wanted to keep the full-color scheme limited to 4 Pantone inks.

No attachment for this yet, but I'll include more detail & process shots when I've finished this one.

The fusion of art and science.
