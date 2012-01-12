Jord Riekwel

PageMed pagemed logo mark identity healthcare doctor health science heart globe border
Just finished this logo for a doctor. He has a company that is going to provide healthcare through ‘telemedicine’.

He wanted a logo that was symbolic of the slogan, and had a clean appearance. Did I succeed?

Looking forward do your feedback.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
