Achievement

Achievement funny character smooth prey toast bear motion animation berg
  1. achievement_lock__.gif
  2. achievement_lock_cycle.gif

I want to say big THANK YOU for those 1000+ people who followed me! It really gives me the motivation to work! You all lit up the fire in my heart!

You all feel free to ask me anything!

@Richard Perez your illustrations are great! Thanks!

Crazy loop in attachment

Take care bear
Rebound of
Take Care Bear
By Skinny Ships
Posted on Sep 22, 2017
