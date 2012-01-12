Vitaly Ilyasov

Pelican Design

Vitaly Ilyasov
Vitaly Ilyasov
  • Save
Pelican Design typography letters logo calligraphy lettering
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble!
Logo for my portfolio site Pelican Design.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Vitaly Ilyasov
Vitaly Ilyasov

More by Vitaly Ilyasov

View profile
    • Like