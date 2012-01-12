Shane Helm

SeenTh.at Reviews (detail)

This is a detail of reviews on SeenThat. Critic reviews on left, user reviews on right.

We have a new blog post concerning our development:
http://seenth.at/blog/general/2012

___________________________________________________________
SeenTh.at is a social sharing network for movie lovers coming soon.

SIGNUP for private beta testing:
http://seenth.at/

FOLLOW US:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Read the Blog

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
