Yassine Bentaieb

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Yassine Bentaieb
Yassine Bentaieb
  • Save
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy tinker tailor soldier spy mi6 gary oldman spies movie poster vector
Download color palette

I loved both the movie and the poster and decided to make a little vector-styled version of it. And of course Gary Oldman is awesome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Yassine Bentaieb
Yassine Bentaieb

More by Yassine Bentaieb

View profile
    • Like