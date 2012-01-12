Amanda Mendiant

Muerteaftermendi

Muerteaftermendi canvas paiting mendiant mendi girl muerte flowers black.
Finished painting "Muerte After". Acrylic on canvas, size 110 cm x 110 cm. 2011.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
