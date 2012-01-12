Andrey Davlikanov

Space Tube Loader

This is just a cool animated loader of a game, that I was working on. New updates will be released soon. We plan to release android version of the game in february or march.
http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/space-tube/id478831801

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
