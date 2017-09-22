🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Had so much fun working on this crazy gif for Google Apigee, with an amazing team!
Big thanks to @Coat of Arms for letting me play around with all those shapes!
Watch the loop here with sound - https://vimeo.com/234849301
Creative by Coat of Arms
Direction & Producing: Clara Lehmann & Jonathan Lacocque
Illustration: Naomi Bensen
Animation: Linn Fritz
Cell animation: Joe Sparkes
Sound: Sarah Krohn