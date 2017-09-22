Had so much fun working on this crazy gif for Google Apigee, with an amazing team!

Big thanks to @Coat of Arms for letting me play around with all those shapes!

Watch the loop here with sound - https://vimeo.com/234849301

Creative by Coat of Arms

Direction & Producing: Clara Lehmann & Jonathan Lacocque

Illustration: Naomi Bensen

Animation: Linn Fritz

Cell animation: Joe Sparkes

Sound: Sarah Krohn