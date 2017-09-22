Loren Montilla

Logotype — Simply Better

Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla
  • Save
Logotype — Simply Better simple identity designer iconic logo design vector great icon minimal idea trend corporate brand mark book creative visual negative space simply logotype
Download color palette

Logotype for a rebranding
________
www.behance.net/gallery/57363897/Logotypes-Marks-01

Loren Montilla
Loren Montilla

More by Loren Montilla

View profile
    • Like