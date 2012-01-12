Sublime Text 2 Icon

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I am by no means an icon designer (as in I literally never do this stuff; not my forte) and I can't say I spent more than five minutes on this, but I had an idea in my head and wanted to take a stab at rendering it with my limited skills. I think it's at least an improvement over the current icon.
If I were actually any good at this I'd try to make it more like the vision in my head, which is basically this but with a slightly transparent glass material and some neat, subtle lighting effects.
Download here if anyone wants it