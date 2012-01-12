Joachim Roschka

Typo-Animation

animation typo typography typografie stuttgart aftereffects
Intro of an upcoming film: A live recording of the german bailiffs' congress in Stuttgart, December 2011. While this "boring" live recording will only be for interested bailiffs, I try to start with a cool dynamic animation to aerate the film a little bit.

Watch this animation on Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/34834352

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
