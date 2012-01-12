Typo-Animation

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Intro of an upcoming film: A live recording of the german bailiffs' congress in Stuttgart, December 2011. While this "boring" live recording will only be for interested bailiffs, I try to start with a cool dynamic animation to aerate the film a little bit.
Watch this animation on Vimeo: http://vimeo.com/34834352