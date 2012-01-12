Ben MacGowan

CSSbake - header

Ben MacGowan
Ben MacGowan
  • Save
CSSbake - header cssbake header
Download color palette

Been managing to find time to work on the new CSSbake redesign. Don't get much opportunity to design any more, so having fun playing with textures, fonts.

Logo courtesy of the lovely @laurakalbag

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Ben MacGowan
Ben MacGowan

More by Ben MacGowan

View profile
    • Like