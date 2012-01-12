Tim Poot

File syncing app

File syncing app iphone android app
Interface for a file syncing application. I used the Twitter PSD from Anders Drage for the dock. I liked the interface, too bad the project got rejected..

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
