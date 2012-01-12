Benjamin Olive

Dragonfly

Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive
  • Save
Dragonfly illustration white grey sketch dragonfly
Download color palette

A cousin of mine asked for a cover image for his first EP. He wanted a sketch, and to me, a dragonfly seemed to suit his sound. :)

if you like a bit of electronica/hip hop, have a listen - http://soundcloud.com/silo-brisbane/white-palms-japanese-cymbals

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive

More by Benjamin Olive

View profile
    • Like