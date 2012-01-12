Chris Traganos

Ackbar

Ackbar sketch autocad jotpro star wars
Found an old school kid's drawing tutorial book on Star Wars. Testing out the JotPro stylus for the iPad. Using Autocad's Sketch Pro, was fun to mess with.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
