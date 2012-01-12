Cliff Chen

LOCUS Rebrand 2012

brand gunmetal 3d identity locus
Time to rebrand my studio. Here's a first stab at a direction: gunmetal and fire. Simple with tight little beats of detail. I'll aim this at clients who seek high-end visual identities – an architecture firm, a watch brand, an instrument maker, etc, etc.

Whatcha think?
Picture biz cards, cover pages, etc.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
