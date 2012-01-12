Nursery Mural

This is a work in progress for my soon to be babies nursery. It's 7ft x 5ft.

I stopped doing wall art years ago but came out of retirement after much harassment by the wife. I was debating with myself whether to post this up as I haven't seen anything like it on here, but then I thought, "well I have spent 12 hours on it, so stuff it, it's going up". Any thoughts and suggestions from you guys as to what I could add to it would be great!