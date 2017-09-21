Gold Miner

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I really like the look of this. Even though the logo itself is out of the brand color, the compass icon, the word mark, and the entire brand marks themselves are great frames to play around with.
This is for today's newsletter topic on how to still get value out of resources that you don't 100% agree with.