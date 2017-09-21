Darian Rosebrook

Gold Miner

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
Gold Miner branding logo design logo icon shine metal illustration gold nugget gold compass
Gold Miner branding logo design logo icon shine metal illustration gold nugget gold compass
Download color palette
  1. untitled-2.png
  2. big.png

I really like the look of this. Even though the logo itself is out of the brand color, the compass icon, the word mark, and the entire brand marks themselves are great frames to play around with.

This is for today's newsletter topic on how to still get value out of resources that you don't 100% agree with.

Untitled 2
Rebound of
Become a gold miner
By Darian Rosebrook
View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2017
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like