Dashboard Revisions

Dashboard Revisions web ui fitbit dashboard html css3 stats numbers helvetica graphs charts design icons
I'm currently working on our dashboard revisions, trying to simplify the layout, clean out and unify some of the UI patterns which was a long over due. A lot more to come.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
